Are you ‘Winter Ready’?

19 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Cork and Kerry Inter-Agency Major Emergency Management Region South is asking

everyone to be ‘Winter Ready’ for 2022.

‘Be Winter Ready’ is a co-ordinated campaign involving statutory services that aims to raise

public awareness about the challenges that winter can present.

The Cork and Kerry Inter-Agency Emergency Management Region South includes An Garda

Síochána, the Health Service Executive, Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Kerry

County Council.

Each agency is providing key information such as:

– An Garda Síochána highlight road safety advice and provide regular updates on

weather conditions when driving this winter.

– The HSE Department of Public Health for the region encouraged the public to protect

the health service this winter by taking up both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines when

they’re offered. Walk-in clinics are still available for anyone who hasn’t received the

full course of COVID-19 vaccines, and certain groups are now being offered booster

vaccines. The flu vaccine is also available at the moment free of charge to certain

groups, including healthcare workers; those aged over 65; and children aged between

2 and 17. Again, we’d encourage you to look into getting the flu vaccination as soon

as possible. See hse.ie for details on how to get your vaccine.

– Cork Kerry Community Healthcare highlighted the importance of minding our health

and keeping well this winter. This is particularly important for anyone with a long-

term health condition. Older people are asked to be alert to the risk of falls both inside

and outside the home by getting their vision checked, considering getting a pendant

alarm and wearing well fitted shoes with non-slip soles.

– The South/South West Hospital Group are asking the public to consider using Injury

Units when appropriate (including the Mercy University Hospital Injury Unit at the St

Mary’s Health campus; the Mallow Injury Unit and the Bantry Injury Unit) instead of

presenting to Emergency Department.

– Local Authorities (Cork City Council, Cork County Council and Kerry County

Council) are providing information on the salting routes which will be covered in the

event of cold weather. Each Local Authority also communicates extensive updates on

flooding and severe weather through their relevant digital channels.

– The firefighters of Cork City, Cork County, and Kerry County Fire Services ask that

householders check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are working, and if

they’re not already installed, to get them installed.

Visit www.winterready.ie for useful tips and information including advice on how to avoid

trips and falls, and how to make sure your home and family are prepared for winter.

At the launch of the Inter-Agency Be Winter Ready campaign in Cork were the Mayor of the County Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins and Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Deirdre Forde. Also included are Adrienne Rodgers, Director of Services, Community, Culture and Placemaking, Cork City Council; Insp. James Hallahan, Roads Policing; Yvonne Cashman, Influenza lead, HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare; Gabrielle O'Keeffe, Head of Service for Health and Wellbeing, HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare; Padraig Barrett, Director of Services, Roads and Transportation, Cork County Council and Sergeant Mick O'Connell, An Garda Síochána.

Pic: Brian Lougheed