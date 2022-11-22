CORK CITY CENTRE: Possible disruption to water on South Main Street

22 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Network improvement works on South Main Street to strengthen Cork city water supply – may affect supplie from 8pm on 22 November until 2am on 23 November

Irish Water are to commence water network improvement works on South Main Street, Cork city to strengthen the water supply in the area.

Irish Water and Cork City Council, wishes to advise customers in the below areas, that as part of the water main connection works being delivered on South Main Street, there may be disruption to their water supply from 8pm on Tuesday 22 November until 2am on Wednesday 23 November.

Areas impacted: South Main Street, Barrack Street, Evergreen Buildings, Industry Street, Industry Place, Fort Street, Reed’s Square, St. Kevin’s Street, St. Finbarr’s Street, St. Brigid Street, Stephen Street, Tower Street, Tyrone Place, O’Connor Ville, Annmount, Maymount, Mount Sion Rd, Presentation Place, Mount Carmel Rd, Desmond Square, Friar’s Walk, Friar’s Walk Mews, Ros Barra, Ros Barra Ave, Greenmount National School, Bonaventure Place, Desmond Square and surrounding areas.

During these essential works, homes and businesses in the above areas area may be impacted by reduced water pressure and water outages. Following the completion of improvement works; water supply may take two-three hours to return as water refills the network. Work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

To facilitate the works, there will be a traffic management system in place on South Main Street. Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 for any questions concerning the works.

These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction. Since 2018, Irish Water has invested over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

To find out more about Irish Water’s national programme of works to reduce leakage and improve Ireland’s water supply visit our Leakage Reduction Programme Page.

For updates visit https://www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: CCI00055608