PROPERTY: Three-bed townhouse in Ballincollig going to auction on YouBid.ie

22 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

A three-bedroom townhouse in turnkey condition is going to auction at the start of next month in an online sale organised by property portal youbid.ie.

Overlooking a communal green in a popular area of Ballincollig, Co Cork, Number 92 Coopers Grange extends to 107 sqm over three floors and includes an entrance hall, kitchen and dining area, living room, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

Bidding begins at €340,000 and agents are expecting lots of interest from first-time buyers and investors.

The property, which has gas-fired central heating and double-glazed uPVC windows, is only a five-minute walk from Ballincollig town centre.

Local amenities include a good variety of schools, shops and places to eat and drink.

There is also a regular bus service between the area and Cork city centre, while the Regional Park – with its numerous woodland trails and picnic spots – is a five-minute drive away.

White goods and furniture are included in the vacant-possession sale.

The previous rent was €1,650 per month.

Three lots from three counties are listed in youbid.ie’s December 1 auction.

All are listed on the platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.