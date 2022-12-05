National retail award for Mitchelstown and Little Island retailers

5 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Two local SPAR stores in Cork were presented with national awards at the annual ShelfLife National C-Store Awards 2022 recently.

Ireland’s top retailers and brands gathered at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire to attend the prestigious ceremony. Now in their 22nd year, the C-Store Awards are the only comprehensive and independently judged business accolades for the convenience store sector.

In total, ShelfLife welcomed more than 400 guests from across the retail industry. A total of 26 awards were presented, celebrating the industry’s finest stores and people in a diverse range of categories.

Owned and operated by Noreen Roche, SPAR Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, was named Convenience Store of the Year (Medium) while Shane Cantillon’s SPAR Little Island was presented with the award for the Best Impulse Offering category.

Paying tribute, SPAR Sales Director Colin Donnelly said, I want to congratulate Noreen and all the team in SPAR Mitchelstown and Shane Cantillon and his team in SPAR Little Island. We operate in a hugely competitive environment and to stand out from the crowd in a marketplace that is nationally recognised as setting the standards in convenience retailing is a very special achievement. These stores and staff are very deserving of these industry accolades, and they are great champions for the SPAR brand.”

A number of other SPAR stores were also presented with national awards on the night.