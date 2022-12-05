315 people from Cork to be conferred with Irish Citizenship in Killarney

5 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Today and tomorrow – 6 December 2022- over 3,500 people will become new Irish citizens.

In 4 separate ceremonies at the INEC in Killarney, applicants from over 130 countries will receive their certificates of naturalisation, and take an oath of fidelity to the Irish State.

Of the 3500 people receiving their citizenship this week, 315 are from Cork with 89 living in Cork City and 226 from the rest of the county.

Minister of State James Browne TD, who is presiding over today’s ceremonies, said:

“I’d like to welcome our newest citizens, I’m delighted they have chosen to make Ireland their home. They now below to an international Irish community, which spans all corners of the globe and has citizens from more than 180 countries. Like many before them, they now bring their culture, history and traditions and combine them with ours.

In granting you your Irish citizenship, Ireland has made a wider symbolic commitment to you that resonates with our country’s history and with our people at home and abroad. A commitment that you will always have a home here with us, in the Ireland that strives to be safe, fair and inclusive for all..”

The Presiding Officers at the ceremonies are retired High Court Judge, Bryan McMahon and retired Judge Paddy McMahon, who administered the Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

The new citizens also undertook to faithfully observe the law of the State and respect its democratic values.

Details of applying for citizenship can be found on www.irishimmigration.ie. The application process is straightforward for people who have 3/5 years of residency in Ireland. It can be done without a solicitor because a Commissioner for Oaths is also an acceptable witness for the documents.