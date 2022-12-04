Work to erect a statue of Michael Collins in Cork City continues

4 December 2022, Sunday

By Elaine Murphy

There is already a statute to War of Independence leader Michael Collins in Clonakilty, where he lived, but there is none in Cork City.

Collins served as Taoiseach/Chairman of the Executive Council and Minister for Finance in the Irish Free State. He was shot at Béal na Blath in August 1922.

The statue would be based on the famous picture of Michael Collins with his push bicycle.

A group behind the idea of a statue met at Cork City Hall last Friday. The cause is being supported by many including the Lord Mayor and Minister Coveney.