4th December, 2022

Work to erect a statue of Michael Collins in Cork City continues

4 December 2022, Sunday
By Elaine Murphy
There is already a statute to War of Independence leader Michael Collins in Clonakilty, where he lived, but there is none in Cork City.

Collins served as Taoiseach/Chairman of the Executive Council and Minister for Finance in the Irish Free State. He was shot at Béal na Blath in August 1922.

The statue would be based on the famous picture of Michael Collins with his push bicycle.

A group behind the idea of a statue met at Cork City Hall last Friday. The cause is being supported by many including the Lord Mayor and Minister Coveney.

Minister Simon Coveney with Tricia and Jerry Carey at the reception to officially launch The Cork City Michael Collins Statue Fund at City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.

Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde with Tadhg Crowley at the reception to officially launch The Cork City Michael Collins Statue Fund at City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.

Michael Collins’ grandnieces, Nora Owens and Fidelma Collins with sculptor Kevin Holland from Mourneabbey Co. Cork at the reception to officially launch The Cork City Michael Collins Statue Fund at City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.

Committee members, Noel Scannell, Kevin Holland (sculptor), Jerry Carey, Connie Kelleher, Tadhg Crowley, Tim Crowley. Fidelma Collins, Dwane Crowley, Traolach O’Donnabhain, Cllr. Shane O’Callaghan at the reception to officially launch The Cork City Michael Collins Statue Fund at City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.

Tim Crowley committee chairman with Michael Collins’ grandnieces, Nora Owens and Fidelma Collins at the reception to officially launch The Cork City Michael Collins Statue Fund at City Hall. Photo: Billy macGill.

