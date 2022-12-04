Cork Charity Christmas Cards

4 December 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Enable Ireland, who has provided disability services in Cork for nearly 70 years, has launched its 2022 Christmas card collection.

Printed in Cork, each pack contains eight Christmas cards (with envelopes) and is priced at €5. All of the net proceeds from the Christmas cards will support local Enable Ireland services in Cork. Customers can purchase the cards in several local stores in Cork, including the Enable Ireland shops on North Main Street, Parnell Place, O’Sullivan’s Pharmacies, Cummins Sports Shops and many other individual stores.

Every year, Enable Ireland selects six different images for their Christmas cards. Although the styles of the images vary, each piece is rich in quality and creativity.

One of the cards is titled ‘Under the Stars Cork City’ by local illustrator Fiona Foley, who lives outside Macroom, Co Cork, and creates cards, prints and textiles under her Pear Shaped Studio brand.

Speaking about the card she said: “The ‘Under the Stars Cork City’ illustration was inspired by my love of Cork’s higgledy-piggledy buildings and well known and much loved landmarks. The piece was illustrated using water-colour pencils and paint in a lively way to capture Cork’s unique character under a magical night sky. I was delighted to be asked to illustrate a piece for Enable Ireland as they carry out invaluable work in our communities.”

All of the net proceeds will raise vital funds to support services in Cork.

Enable Ireland is a national charity which employs 1,200 staff and provides disability services to over 9,400 children and adult with disabilities in Ireland. The charity is hoping that your family and friends will enjoy their hand-picked Christmas cards this year. For more information contact Siobhán Green on 087 163 5283 or https://www.enableireland.ie/resources/news/supporting-enable-ireland-christmas