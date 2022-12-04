15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
4th December, 2022

PHOTOS: Marymount Hospice Ball

4 December 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

The Marymount Hospice Ball returned for its 14th year to kick off the Christmas season in Cork where guests enjoyed a spectacular night of great food, entertainment and special guests including Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Held at the Radisson Blu hotel, Little Island this sell out event will add to the 1.65 million euro it has raised towards funding the ongoing work the hospice provides in palliative and respite care to the sick and elderly.

The event gets bigger and better each year, and continues to maintain and attract strong sponsorship from main event sponsors – Keanes Jewellers, Musgrave and Heineken.

The further generous sponsorship of auction prizes is worthy of mention. With a trip to Richard Branson’s Necker Island and a First Pitch at World Series Baseball Game as provided by the owner of World Series Champions Houston Astros causing a buzz of excitement throughout the room.

Declan and Colette McGinn from Cork

Brendan Lenahan and Anne O'Leary from Cork
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

John Flynn and Marian Bradley Heineken Ireland
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Sharon McCahill and Colette McGinn from Cork

Tara Doyle and Barbara Anne Richardson HEINEKEN Ireland

Morgan McKinley Ladies

Frankie and Norma Sheehan

Helen McKenna and Colm Clifford from Monkstown

Gerard and Liz Ryan Rochestown

James McCarthy and Julianne Guinee Burrervent
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Isaac and Rachel Allen
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Cathy and Colman O'Flynn from Fermoy

