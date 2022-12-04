WATCH: Cork registered Ford car conks out after driving into infamous English river

4 December 2022, Sunday

Rufford Mill Ford – The UK’s Most Damaging Water Crossing

If you view TikTok or YouTube of Facebook videos you will probably have seen videos of cars trying to cross Rufford Mill Ford. It’s in Nottinghamshire, in the North of England, where the Rainworth River (a great name for a river!) crosses a public road. There is a bridge a wooden footbridge for pedestrians and bicycles but any heavier wide vehicles such as tractors, trucks and cars have to cross the river. This is fine when water levels are low, but when it rains… the river can swell to 2 feet and higher in-depth as indicated by a single yellow marker.

Cork Ford breaks down in Ford!

One one of the many videos on YouTube shows a white coloured Cork registered 2020 Ford Kuga 202-C-2705 driving into the Ford (see 00:20 in the video below). It then conks out, starts rolling backwards, and re-starts with white smoke/condensation coming from the dual exhausts of the 1.5 Turbo Diesel Titanium spec car.

The Cork car must have travelled a long way to reach the ford The video comes from TikTik user Bengregers and his email address of RuffordFordVideos@gmail.com highlights just how famous the ford is. It benefits local videographers and breakdown services/garages.

The Rufford Mill Ford crossing is roughly between Sheffield and Nottingham, within the historic Sherwood Forest-encompassing county. The address is listed as 9-2 Rufford Lane, Newark, England with Google even classifying the location as a tourist attraction!

Just before this weekend, the famous Rufford Mill Ford was closed “to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians”. The local County Council and Police force have committed to look at measures to improve safety in the area. The closure will remain in place “while a longer-term solution is developed”.

The closure comes in response to an increase in incidents in the area. Police Inspector Matthew Ward said: “We appreciate that Rufford Ford is an integral part of the Estate, however increasingly dangerous and irresponsible driving seen at the location which is putting vehicle occupants and viewing public at significant danger… This decision has been made to safeguard and prevent harm to both highway users and pedestrians.”

This weekend – The Ford is closed