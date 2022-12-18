Water problems in Leap, West Cork

18 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Irish Water and Cork County Council wish to advise customers in the Leap area that night time restrictions on their water supply will be in place tonight, December 18, from 10pm to 7am.

We regret any inconvenience as a result of this issue which is necessary due to a high number of leaks and burst pipes in the area following the thaw.

Niall O’Riordan of Irish Water said: “Crews are on the ground working to repair the leaks and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. In the meantime we thank the local community for their patience and for continuing to conserve water by turning off taps and checking for leaks in outside taps or unoccupied premises. If anyone notices a leak in the public network they should report it to Irish Water via www.water.ie or by calling 1800 278 278.”

Localised updates about water supply issues are available on www.water.ie or via Twitter @IWCare. The Irish Water Customer Care Team is also available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278.