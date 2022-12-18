NCBI Fermoy open new shop

18 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

NCBI (National Council for the Blind of Ireland) were delighted to open the new home of our NCBI Fermoy store just in time for Christmas. The team at their Fermoy cut the ribbon to celebrate their new location at 8-10 McCurtain Street, Fermoy, Co Cork, P61 XW25. Special guest was former Mayor of Fermoy, William Hughes.

Speaking at the store on opening day, Mr Hughes said: “How amazing is this new location for NCBI? This was clearly a huge effort from the team here to create such a brilliant asset for Fermoy. I’m delighted to offer my support to the store and I hope those in the local community and others in east Cork will visit here to find a hidden gem for their home or for their wardrobe. It’s even more special to know that by supporting the Fermoy store, you’re directly helping NCBI to provide services and supports for the sight loss community.’

Elaine Williams, Area Manager for the Fermoy store added: “We have been in Fermoy for quite a while and the support has always been amazing, which is why we needed a new, bigger location! Although we have a new address and an even more fabulous looking store, there are things that will remain the same. We’re still striving to support people with sight loss, we’re still an amazing place to bag a bargain and we still want everyone to shop pre-loved to support our environmental goals. We can’t wait for our old friends in Fermoy to see this new space and to make new friends with others who may not have visited us before!”

Although the look inside NCBI shops is changing, a shopper’s ability to bag a bargain or find a hidden gem certainly will not. Our pre-loved clothes and accessories in Fermoy and around Ireland, provide the perfect alternative to fast fashion. Donations will also be gratefully accepted at Fermoy or any other NCBI shop around Ireland.

NCBI’s chain of shops, which is the second largest in Ireland, plays a vital and integral part in the charity’s overall fundraising efforts, allowing the national sight loss agency to provide vital, life-changing services to over 8,000 people each year, many of whom live in Cork.