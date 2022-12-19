New recreation at Moanbaun Forrest – Watergrasshill

19 December 2022

By Tom Collins

Coillte in partnership with Cork County Council, Watergrasshill Community Association, and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme officially opened an exciting new recreation facility at its popular forest in Moanbaun County Cork earlier this month.

The new recreation facility includes: an upgraded interactive nature trail, new picnic furniture and a new car park for visitors to enjoy. There is no charge to the public for this facility.

The upgraded nature trail is a self-guided, educational route consisting of 13 different information points. Each point has an interpretative panel with nuggets of interesting information on the local flora and fauna of the woodland. This trail walk is suitable for all ages and is fun for the whole family.

Announcing the new additions, Daithi de Forge Head of Recreation, at Coillte said: “Coillte is delighted to welcome visitors to the newly upgraded nature trail here at Coillte’s Moanbaun Woods, an amenity that’s been very popular with the community since it was first opened to the public in November 2000. This lovely forest is just one of Coillte’s 250 recreational forests nationwide. The new looped walk here at Moanbaun takes the visitor through the forest with clearly marked signs showing off the natural beauty of the woodland.”. These developments on the trail will be an exciting new addition to the visitor’s experience. We’d also like to pay tribute to Barry Curtain from the Watergrasshill Community Association for his support in enabling this development.”

These new developments have been in put in place by Coillte, with support from Cork County Council, Watergrasshill Community Association, and the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

In addition, the Watergrasshill Community Association received financial support from Kepak for a survey of the woodland while also receiving guidance and support from ecologists Leslie Lewis and John Deasy.

Moanbaun forest sits on a high exposed plateau giving great views of the surrounding countryside. From the higher points, there are expansive views of the landscape to the northwest with the Nagle, Galtys and Ballyhoura Hills to be seen in the far distance. The source of the Owenacurra River begins here before it journeys to the estuary at Midleton.

Details of the new walk at Moanbaun, including directions to the forest may be found on Coillte’s website at www.coillte.ie

Earlier this year Coillte launched its new forestry strategic vision which aims to deliver multiple benefits from its forests and bring more focus to climate action, setting ambitious new targets on biodiversity and recreation, while continuing to deliver for the forest and wood products industry. The new approach aims to sustainably balance and deliver the multiple benefits from Ireland’s state forests across four strategic pillars: climate, wood, nature, and people.