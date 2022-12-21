OECD publishes work from a Cork Community School

21 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

OECD publishes work of 4 Kinsale Community School Students out of 40 contributions chosen worldw ide in Future of Education and Skills 2030 Project.

In October of 2021, Kinsale Community School was invited to participate in an international OECD Education 2030 Project on Curriculum Design entitled “OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030” which aims to help education systems determine the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values students need to thrive in and shape their future. Kinsale Community School’s Student Voice Team led by Kathleen O’ Brien, Deputy Principal and James Wilson, Student Council Coordinator were approached having been at the forefront of the Instructional Leadership (IL) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) Learner Voice Project that had been piloted across Ireland. Four Kinsale Community School students were facilitated in submitting contributions on the six major curriculum issues facing policymakers and curriculum designers: Chi Chi Nnamani, William Walsh, Caoimhe McGuinness, and Muireann O’Donovan.

The OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 Project aims to build a common understanding of the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values students need in the 21st century. The learning and teaching frameworks are co-created by policy makers, researchers, school leaders, teachers and students from around the world. No one knows how the curriculum is experienced in the classroom today better than the students themselves. Therefore, the OECD collected student voices from secondary schools around the world.

The OECD collected thousands of videos from secondary students internationally, they chose forty to publish in their official 2030 Report on Education, and of this forty, fourteen were from Ireland and four were those from Kinsale Community School. Kathleen O Brien, Deputy Principal said, ‘’We are very proud of these students, selected from a worldwide cohort, who represent their school, their country and their generation. We support their vision for the future of education and look forward to seeing their participation in its evolution over the coming decades.”

The OECD Future of Education and Skills 2030 can be viewed at https://www.oecd.org/ education/2030-project/