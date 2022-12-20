Cork County Council 2023 Calendar from Library Service

20 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council’s Library and Arts Service has launched its 2023 calendar featuring colourful illustrations designed by children from all corners of Cork County.

This year’s art competition invited children to enter a picture based on the theme of ‘Our Library: A welcome for all’ to reflect the message that Cork County Council’s Libraries provide a welcome space for everyone.

Hundreds of entries were received from all parts of the county, with twelve wonderful art pieces selected, each illustrating a month of the year.

The talented artists are Aoibhe age 6, Cobh Library; Sarah age 9, Tiernan age 11 and Milena age 12, Midleton Library; John age 6 and Anna age 6,Bantry Library; Sophie age 9 and Charley age 10, Dunmanway Library; Abbie age 12, Fermoy Library; Evelyn age 7, Mitchelstown Library, Aoife age 9, Leabharlann Baile Bhúirne and Keris age 6, Macroom Library.

Speaking at the launch in Library HQ, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins commented,

“The library calendar and associated art competition have become an annual part of the library events programme. Congratulations to the many young artists that submitted designs for this year’s calendar. I believe that it was very difficult to select just twelve from the hundreds of artworks submitted. I am sure that the calendar will bring joy to all those who are lucky enough to get a copy.”

The launch of the calendar coincides with ‘Family Time at Your Library’ where families are invited to spend time reading together in their local library during the month of December.

Copies of “A Welcome for All” calendar are now available in Cork County branch and mobile libraries. A list of locations and contact details is available on the Library section of Cork County Council’s website www.corkcoco.ie