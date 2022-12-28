BUSINESS: New CFO at Musgrave

28 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

Cork based ‘Musgrave’, Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale and foodservice company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Keating as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director with effect from 9 January 2023.

Andrew is a proven CFO with considerable board-level experience, having previously held senior management positions with leading Irish PLCs, including, most recently, Director of Group Finance with CRH. Prior to his time with CRH, Andrew was Group Chief Financial Officer at Bank of Ireland and previously spent several years across different finance roles with Ulster Bank.

In joining Musgrave, Andrew brings with him a wealth of commercial experience, and a successful track record for driving growth and delivering large transformation initiatives both nationally and internationally.

Commenting on his appointment, Noel Keeley, Musgrave CEO said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to Musgrave as CFO following the completion of a comprehensive recruitment process. As one of Europe’s leading family-owned businesses, we know that Andrew will play a pivotal role as we continue to grow a world-class food and beverage company that delivers market leading customer experiences every day. We look forward to working with Andrew and know he will become a valuable member of the Musgrave team.”