Dell Technologies staff fundraised for local NGOs including Cork Samaritans & Marymount Hospice

30 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Dell Technologies team in Cork, Limerick and Cherrywood has this year donated over 29,500 hours to a variety of community initiatives which has helped to generate over €448,000 in aid of charity.

Over the course of the year, the team at Dell Technologies Cork has volunteered their time to support local and national initiatives, hosted a number of fundraising events and shared their digital and organisational expertise with charity partners.



Having extended its national partnership with Barnardos children’s charity in May, Dell Technologies helped to support the vital work by that the organisation does to support vulnerable children across Ireland.

From providing training and taking part in the Barnardos Back to School Collection to the volunteering of time and raising over €10,200 on Giving Day in September this year, team members have assisted the charity as it continues to provide vital supports to families and children.

During the course of the year, the team at Dell Technologies Cork organised a Darkness into Light walk at the campus in aid of Pieta in May as well as a walk in support of Cork Samaritans and Pieta to highlight the importance of our connections for our positive Mental Health.

Dell Technologies Cork also organised a Christmas raffle with over €15,000 raised for The Samaritans, Cork Simon, Pieta, The Good Shepherd and Dogs for the Disabled.

“As 2022 draws to a close, we’d like to acknowledge the many ways in which our team in Cork has helped shared their time, creativity and skills to help support those within our communities,” said Bob Savage, Regional CIO for EMEA and Cork Site Leader Dell Technologies.

“As families across the country face many different challenges, we’re incredibly proud at how our team members have fostered a culture of giving. Ireland’s non-profit sector has done so much for people in recent years, so we’re delighted to be able to play our part in ensuring they have the support and expertise as they help those most in need. From our work nationally with Barnardos to our support for local NGOs such as Marymount Hospice and Cork Simon, we’ll continue to work with those within the community as they continue to provide vital services.”

NGOs supported by Dell Technologies Cork team members in 2022 include Barnardos, The Samaritans, Marymount Hospice, Cork Simon, Pieta, Penny Dinners, The Good Shepherd and Dogs for the Disabled.