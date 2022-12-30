Cork University Hospital – Emergency Department still “exceptionally busy” according to official statement today

30 December 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Emergency Department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.