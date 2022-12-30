15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
30th December, 2022

Cork University Hospital – Emergency Department still “exceptionally busy” according to official statement today

30 December 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

The Emergency Department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH) is exceptionally busy today and over the last number of days. Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.

“Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time.”

The increase in attendance is due to the large number of very ill medical patients requiring admission.

Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP/South Doc in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department if their needs are not urgent.

  • General Practitioner / South Doc
  • Mercy Urgent Care Centre, St. Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork
  • Local Injuries Unit Bantry General Hospital:
  • Local Injuries Unit, Mallow: General Hospital.
HEALTH, NEWS
Dell Technologies staff fundraised for local NGOs including Cork Samaritans & Marymount Hospice
Previous Post
End of year Hospital trolley numbers are a cause for concern – says INMO
Next Post