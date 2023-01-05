Texaco Children’s Art Competition 2023 opens for entries

5 January 2023

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

‘The longest-running arts sponsorship in Ireland’

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun. Last year four students from Co. Cork won prizes in the Competition, which is now in its 69th year and widely acknowledged as the longest-running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

The closing date for entries is Tuesday, 28th February. Judging will take place in March with winners to be announced in April.

Details are available at www.texacochildrensart.com or at Texaco service stations throughout the county.