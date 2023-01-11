Cork Principal elected as VP of European Educational Group @KinsaleComSch

11 January 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Principal of Kinsale Community School, Co Cork – Fergal McCarthy – has been elected as Vice President of European Educational Group

The Principal of Kinsale Community School, Fergal McCarthy has been elected as Vice President of the European Federation of Educational Employers (EFEE) at its recent general assembly meeting held in Brussels in December.

The European Federation of Education Employers (EFEE) is a European sectoral social partner established in 2009 to represent the interests of employers in the strategic and highly diverse European education sector. EFEE represents over 50 education employers coming from 22 European countries. EFEE is active at all education levels from (pre)-primary, to secondary, vocational education and training, and higher education and research. As an officially recognised European sectoral social partner, the objective of EFEE is to represent the interests of education employers at European level and to contribute to the improvement of quality of teaching and school management through European cooperation and dialogue. EFEE is based in Brussels.

The EFEE mission is to improve the quality of teaching and school management through European cooperation and dialogue. EFEE acts on behalf of its members in its role as officially recognised European social partner in education and as an official dialogue partner to EU institutions. Fergal described the aim of EFEE is ‘to raise awareness of European policy, influence European policy, engage in dialogue with unions across Europe, and to be the voice of EFEE members at EU level’.

Fergal McCarthy added ‘that this is a great opportunity to bring ideas from Ireland to Europe, to get an insight into best practice in other member states, and where suitable, to import these practices into the Irish educational system’. Fergal also serves the National Executive of the Irish Teaching Council and the National Executive of the Association of the Community and Comprehensive Schools.