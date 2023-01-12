SURVEY: Does South Cork need more playgrounds?

12 January 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Labour Local Area Rep Peter Horgan has said that there needs to be an increase in general play areas in the southside of Cork and called on parents of young children to engage with his survey on the matter.

“The pandemic brought home how important it is to have accessible play areas for our children,” said Mr Horgan

We need to drastically scale up community provisions on our areas. Places like Australia I build playground provisions to housing and apartment development. They still retain marquee playgrounds similar to what is being built on the Marina but more playgrounds means more opportunities to be outdoors.”

“That is why I created this survey. To hear not only from parents but grandparents, aunts, uncles, relatives, childminders and anyone in a family who use playgrounds.”

“The more responses the more accurate the data to begin developing plans.”

You can take the survey at https://tinyurl.com/PlaygroundsinCork