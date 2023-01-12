NEW FOOD PRODUCT: Clonakilty ‘Veggie Sausages’ @ClonakiltyBP

12 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The makers of Clonakilty Black Pudding have a new product: Clonakilty Veggie Sausages made with fresh vegetables. Clonakilty Veggie Sausages are on sale now nationwide in SuperValu, Centra, Spar, Costcutter, Gala, Independents and in the original Family Butcher Shop, Edward Twomey’s on Pearse Street, Clonakilty (opposite O’Donovan’s Hotel)

Clonakilty Veggie Sausages are made with the same passion for quality and taste as our famous Clonakilty Ispíní Sausages. This meat free sausage together with a delicious combination of fresh vegetables and grains, makes our Clonakilty Veggie Sausage a family favourite.

Clonakilty Veggie Sausages are not only delicious but also are high in protein, soya free, a source of fiber and low in fat. “We are also delighted to bring you our Veggie Sausages in 100% recyclable packaging. We are so happy to offer our signature quality and taste in our new veggie sausages which is suitable for vegans and vegetarians alike.”

For best results, shallow fry in a small amount of oil on a medium heat pan for 6-8 minutes, turning occasionally. They can be eaten for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner and can be used in recipes like our Clonakilty Veggie Sausage Sandwich or our Clonakilty Veggie Breakfast.

Keep an eye on their website https://clonakiltyblackpudding.ie/ and social platforms for lots more yummy recipe inspiration.