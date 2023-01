19 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

Contracts have been signed for the construction works at Ballymaquirke Junction near Kanturk, in North County Cork. The works will cost in the region of €4 million and will commence in the coming weeks. They include the construction of a new roundabout. The location has seen many serious accidents over the years. A petition back in 2019 demonstrated the level of public concern about safety at Ballymaquirke.