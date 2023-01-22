NICHE JOB: UK seeking to appoint a South West of Ireland ‘Honorary Prosperity Consul’

22 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The UK already has an Embassy in Dublin headed by an Ambassador. Now it is seeking to appoint a person on the ground in the South West to supplement this. Such a person will be titled ‘Honorary Prosperity Consul.’

Whoever secures the goodwill position will “encourage greater business, research, civic and cultural connections between the South West of Ireland and UK regions.”

Despite having a large ex-pat community in the Cork region and surrounds the UK lacks the services of any Honorary Consuls whatsoever in the 26 counties. That is according to the current Diplomatic list from the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs. However, someone may have previously been appointed in recent years. A Cork Chamber of Commerce Report from November 2018 entitled ‘Joining the Dots – Promoting Economic Opportunity Between the UK and South West Ireland’ contained an introduction by then British Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett which stated “…I appointed the first ever UK Honorary Prosperity Consul with responsibility for the South West of Ireland. We will work together with partners across the region, including in both Cork and Limerick”. Elsewhere the Report stated “This report has been undertaken by Cork Chamber on behalf of the British Embassy in Ireland. Despite changing political and trading environments, the UK commitment to facilitating exchange has endured. This is most recently evident with successive Royal visits to the region, as well as the appointment of an Honorary Consul in the South West of Ireland. A focus on boosting and growing relationships in the South West region has emerged as a critical next step in building bilateral links.” However, no name of who was appointed can be found online.

As TheCork.ie previously reported various countries have Honorary Consuls on the ground across Ireland, either to supplement the work done by their respective Dublin embassies or – in the case of smaller countries – to be the only representation in Ireland. An Honorary Consul – however described – is usually a citizen of the receiving country, so would be an Irish person.

The ‘Honorary Prosperity Consul’ role is described as voluntary, part-time role, which involves working with the British Ambassador and Embassy team to:

build a strong network of contacts in the South West of Ireland.

identify opportunities for UK companies and researchers to succeed in the region.

assist companies and researchers from the region to bring high-quality investment to the UK.

act as a key support in the Embassy’s work to promote region-to-region engagement aimed at stimulating connections between our countries, economic growth and jobs.

The successful candidate will have strong networks in the South West of Ireland and a good understanding of the sectors that will offer opportunities for growth now and in the future. They will be experienced at engaging senior stakeholders, have a track record of delivery in their career and be enthusiastic about strengthening connections between the South West of Ireland and the UK.

The position will be for one year with the possibility of extension. Some travel and attendance at events may be requested. An annual honorarium will be provided and the Embassy will cover reasonable expenses related to carrying out the role.

“If interested, please send your CV as well as a one page covering letter outlining your suitability for the position and how you see the opportunities to strengthen economic connections between the South West of Ireland and the UK to chancery.dublin@fcdo.gov.uk by Monday 6 February 2023.”

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview in February 2023 and the successful candidate will be appointed following this, subject to obtaining successful An Garda Síochána vetting.

For any enquiries relating to the role please email chancery.dublin@fcdo.gov.uk with the subject line ‘Honorary Prosperity Consul’.