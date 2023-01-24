How to have your food brand stocked in ALDI?

24 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Grow with ALDI calls on Irish producers to back their business in 2023 – Now in its sixth year, Grow with ALDI entries are open until January 30th

Whether you are a budding butcher, an expert condiment maker or a third-generation baker, Grow with ALDI wants to hear from you! This year, ALDI is looking to back bright, bold businesses powered by passion and innovation and help take them to the next level.

Grow with ALDI is a supplier development programme like no other, helping the very best small to medium sized business build their brand and take the next step on their entrepreneurial journey. Undertaken in conjunction with Bord Bia, this mentor scheme sees ALDI champion emerging Irish artisan producers and offer their products with a valuable national platform, thus serving as a springboard for success. As well as that, it allows ALDI customers to sample the finest of Irish artisan food and drink. Win win!

Now in its sixth year, applicants from food and non-food categories are invited to submit their product for consideration with the window for entries open from January 3rd to January 30th. All products will be assessed by a judging panel with successful applicants having their products launched in all 155 ALDI stores nationwide in May as part of the popular Grow with ALDI Specialbuy promotion. From there, lucky winners will be offered further development opportunities with ALDI. These chosen few will receive valuable mentoring and participate in a number of workshops in topics like buying process, supply chain management and social media marketing as well as a number of one-on-one sessions with the ALDI Buying team, the ALDI marketing team and experts from Bord Bia.

Since its inception, over 230 producers have taken part in Grow with ALDI and helped grow their business with the programme producing countless success stories. Take Matthew Collins of The Sibly Food Co. in Co. Cork for example. Matthew started making energy balls for his friends and classmates in college. After selling them at a Christmas market, he started receiving hundreds of orders per week and developed a loyal customer base around Cork and Kerry. Matthew was selected to take part in Grow with ALDI last year and saw his products stocked on shelves nationwide before ultimately being selected as one of five winners for Grow with ALDI 2022 and awarded a core contract.

Speaking about the launch, Irish entrepreneur, best-selling author and founder of the Hike Life, Roz Purcell said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be working with ALDI for this year’s Grow with ALDI campaign. The Grow with ALDI programme represents values that are dear to my heart; quality Irish produce, supporting local and entrepreneurship! I am so looking forward to meeting the finalists later this year and seeing their products hit shelves in ALDI stores nationwide!”

Fiona Twomey, Bord Bia Retail Specialist commented on the value of the programme for Irish food and drink producers: “Bord Bia is delighted to support the Grow with ALDI programme again this year. Since its inception, the programme has supported a large and diverse group of high calibre Irish food and drink companies. Through their involvement in the programme, suppliers have the opportunity to develop their business while also learning a range of critical business skills. Collaboration between Irish suppliers and retailers such as ALDI is important, especially in the current challenging economic environment, to ensure businesses are supported, and indeed, ensure consumers continue to get the choice of new, innovative and high-quality Irish products. Bord Bia looks forward to welcoming a host of new food businesses to Grow with ALDI this year.”

Speaking about the programme launch, Laura Harper, ALDI Buying Director said: “At ALDI, we are steadfast in our support of dynamic Irish food and drink producers. We are passionate about offering Irish consumers great value, great tasting food and drink from local suppliers. That’s why we are delighted to partner with Bord Bia on Grow with ALDI for the sixth year running.

Over the last six years, we have supported over 230 producers and invested more than €8 million into working with these suppliers and forging meaningful long-term partnerships. We are delighted to launch this year’s programme and invite producers to submit applications for a chance to win a further contract and have their products stocked in ALDI stores nationwide. Best of luck to everyone and I look forward to seeing what amazing products we discover this year!”

Last year, 43 products from 24 suppliers went on sale as part of the Grow with ALDI Specialbuys events. Five producers were selected to have their products stocked in ALDI stores nationwide and secured a core or seasonal contract. They were: