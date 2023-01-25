Ballymaloe Cookery School is one of many Cork businesses now benefitting from high speed fibre Broadband

25 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

16,000 Cork homes, farms and businesses now ready to connect to National Broadband Ireland high speed fibre – With over 8,000 Midleton premises now live, latest customer is part of the Ballymaloe business

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has announced that over 8,000 premises in the Midleton Deployment Area are now ready to connect, bringing the total number of Cork homes, farms and businesses which can connect to the network to almost 16,000.

Up to 81,000 premises in County Cork are included in the State’s Intervention Area, which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, the County will receive €314 million of Government investment under the NBP.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer of National Broadband Ireland, said: “National Broadband Ireland is delighted that over 8,000 homes, farms and business in Midleton are the latest to become ready to connect to the NBI fibre network.

“This brings the number of premises in Cork which can now sign up with one of our retail partners to almost 16,000 and we are calling on residents to visit nbi.ie to check their Eircode to see if they can get connected and register for updates. We are on a mission to enable homes and business all over Ireland to experience the life-changing benefits that true high-speed broadband provides with families able to work, study and access entertainment at the same time on multiple devices.

“For Cork businesses, like the Ballymaloe Cookery School, having a reliable connection for key employees unleashes the benefit of remote working to both day-to-day business and work life balance, as well as unlocking international business opportunities.”

Toby Allen, Operations and IT Manager at the Ballymaloe Cookery School, and one of the first customers in the Midleton Deployment Area to be connected to the NBI network said: “I was delighted when fibre became available on my road and wasted no time signing up. The combination of the boost in speed that fibre provides and the reliability of the Airwave network has been a great benefit to me.

“I work as the operations and IT Manager at Ballymaloe Cookery School and find the ability to work from home as though I am sitting in the office of enormous value. The boost in speed has meant that I can continue to work when my daughters are enjoying Netflix or watching Youtube videos about Macbeth!

“Internet connectivity is what allows many rural businesses to compete on an international stage. The fibre rollout has allowed us at Ballymaloe Cookery School to run a live streaming service of many of our cookery demonstrations which simply would not have been possible with a slower internet connection.”

Michael Spreadborough, Sales Manager, Airwave – the Retail Service Provider selling services on the new fibre network in the area – commented: “Having been providing broadband in rural areas since 2005 using a mix of technologies, Airwave is delighted to now partner with NBI to deliver its cutting edge broadband connectivity via NBI’s best in class full fibre network.

“The partnership combines the expertise of NBI to build out and deliver its carrier grade network into underserved rural areas, with Airwave’s customer centric approach providing an honest, value for money, no-nonsense broadband product, with a local support team.

“The ability to provide multi-gigabit connectivity, bridges the divide between urban and rural areas and is a key enabler to allow business and innovation thrive by providing the essential tools needed in this modern information age. It will facilitate increased home working, improving work-life balance whilst also allowing business remain in rural areas to stimulate the economic activity and create additional jobs in hitherto depopulated areas.”

Commenting on the highly anticipated NBI roll out, Valerie O’Sullivan, Divisional Manager Cork County Council said, “Cork County Council is pleased to observe the benefits of greater access to high-speed broadband that is already accruing to many businesses, such as that run by Toby Allen, as well as the wider public now embracing new blended working practices. The continued progression of fibre deployment across Cork County under the National Broadband Plan is central as we continue the transition to improved access to services through digital enablement.”

National Broadband Ireland visit Carrigaline shopping centre on 19th, 20th and 21st of January to provide information to the public on whether they are one of the 5,700 premises in the town ready to connect and outline the benefits of superfast fibre broadband. With 2,250 Youghal premises also ready to connect to the network, Cork residents are being encouraged to visit the NBI website nbi.ie to check their Eircode and sign up for updates.

Under the National Broadband Plan, 559,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently or do not intend to provide access to high-speed broadband.

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.