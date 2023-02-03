Applications open for the Marine Institute’s Summer Bursary Scholarship Programme 2023

3 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Marine Institute continues to invest in the next generation of ocean professionals, through the 2023 Summer Bursary Scholarship Programme, which provides third level students with work experience across a number of marine areas.

The Bursary Scholarship Programme has been running for more than 30 years, providing valuable career development and support, and inspiring the next generation of marine scientists and ocean experts. The programme equips students with the skills to become ocean leaders and marine champions of the future.

Dr Paul Connolly, CEO of the Marine Institute said, “Our Summer Bursary Scholarship Programme allows undergraduate students to work with our talented staff on a broad range of marine projects. The experience strengthens their skills and knowledge of Ireland’s marine and maritime sector. The programme also helps students make informed decisions early in their studies about potential avenues they might pursue in their marine and maritime careers. When I was an undergraduate, I did three Summer Bursaries and found they informed my career direction and developed my network.”

The Marine Institute is committed to supporting a culture of high performance driven by our people, whose skills, experience and passion for the marine are central to the work we perform for government and other stakeholders. The programme therefore provides undergraduates a unique opportunity to meet fellow students from other third level colleges as well as work with Marine Institute experts and build new networks in the marine and maritime sector.

The Bursary Scholarship Programme is aimed at undergraduates of Universities, Institutes of Technology and National Institutes for Higher Education, both national and international. To participate in the programme, undergraduate students must have completed two years of study in a relevant discipline by the beginning of June 2023.

Successful candidates will work full time with Marine Institute staff in exciting areas such as such as Marine and Freshwater Fisheries monitoring, the National Tide Gauge Network, SmartBay, INFOMAR, Fish Health Unit, Finance, Historical data re-construction, Human resources, Oceanography, Marine Infrastructure, Linking Art and Science and Marine Communications. The bursaries are based at our facilities in Oranmore, Galway and Newport Co. Mayo.

To apply for the 2023 Bursary Programme:

Please view the bursary titles available on www.marine.ie

Select the two bursary positions that interest you the most and in order of preference

Complete the online application form and submit as per the instructions

Application Deadline Date is Friday 24th February 2023