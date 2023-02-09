Buy tickets for Rod Stewart’s 2nd night at Live At The Marquee Cork – 21st June 2023

9 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Entertainment





Due to demand Sir Rod Stewart has added an extra Cork date.

Rod is already scheduled to play Live At The Marquee in Cork on 20 June 2023 and this morning an extra date was added – 21 June. Tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie at https://www.ticketmaster.ie/rod-stewart-cork-21-06-2023/event/18005E48D5FB48DB

Following the success of his previous sold-out tours including recent shows in Dublin and Belfast, Rod’s 2023 shows promise to be filled with hit after hit in his unmissable captivating style that has audiences dancing and singing along. Rod Stewart is one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with an estimated 250 million records and singles sold worldwide, his performance will include fan favourites from across his impressive career.

Rod Stewart has had it all. He’s been lauded as the finest singer of his generation; he’s written several songs that turned into modern standards; earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.