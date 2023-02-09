JOBS: Seasonal Fisheries Officers needed in Cork

9 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Protection and Development posts opening up in Cork, Wexford, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford

Inland Fisheries Ireland, the state agency responsible for the protection, conservation, development and promotion of freshwater fish, habitats and sea angling, has begun a recruitment drive to hire 36 Seasonal Fisheries Officers in Cork and nationwide.

The six-month posts are divided across seven River Basin Districts, covering fifteen counties including Cork with recruitment getting underway immediately.

Seasonal Fisheries Officers from Cork will join teams over the summer months to help protect, conserve and develop fisheries resources working in and around Ireland’s lakes, rivers and coastlines.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is looking for candidates for both ‘protection’ and ‘development’ roles and they will play a crucial part in the agency’s plans for 2023, according to its HR Director, Róisín Bradley. Launching the recruitment drive today, Bradley said: “Our new Seasonal Fisheries Officers will be joining us to help protect, maintain and conserve this country’s natural resources. As an environmental agency, enforcement, protection and development are a big focus for us. Our teams undertake over 30,000 patrols around the clock every year, including patrols by foot, e-bike, vehicle and boat. At the same time, our development teams ensure the sustainability of fisheries habitat, enabling access for this generation and for future generations.”

She added: “Our Officers working in protection will spend a lot of their time patrolling lakes, rivers and coastlines. While Officers working in development will also spend a lot of their time around lakes and rivers, as they build, repair and maintain structures. Those that enjoy being close to nature and working outdoors, in all types of weather, are likely to find these roles in Cork very appealing and rewarding.”

How to apply

Seasonal Fisheries Officers with Inland Fisheries Ireland in 2023.

Full job specifications are available at https://www. fisheriesireland.ie/careers/ seasonal-opportunities

The Seasonal Recruitment campaign will open for applications tomorrow Saturday 4th February 2023.

Location of posts

Cork (River Basin District: South-Western) Cavan (River Basin Districts: North-Western) Clare (River Basin District: Shannon) Donegal (River Basin District: North-Western) Dublin (River Basin District: Eastern) Galway (River Basin District: Western – Galway) Kerry (River Basin Districts: South-Western) Leitrim (River Basin District: Shannon) Limerick (River Basin District: Shannon) Louth (River Basin District: Eastern) Mayo (River Basin Districts: Western – Ballina) Roscommon (River Basin District: Eastern) Sligo (River Basin District: Western – Ballina) Waterford (River Basin District: South-Eastern and South-Western) Wexford (River Basin District: South-Eastern)

About Inland Fisheries Ireland

Inland Fisheries Ireland is a statutory body operating under the aegis of the Department of Environment, Climate and Communication (DECC) and was established under the Fisheries Act on 1st July 2010. Its principal function is the protection and conservation of the inland fisheries resource. Inland Fisheries Ireland promotes, supports, facilitates and advises the Minister on the conservation, protection, management, development and improvement of inland fisheries, including sea angling. Inland Fisheries Ireland also develops policy and national strategies relating to inland fisheries and sea angling and advises the Minister on same.