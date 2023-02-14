10 Easy Tips for Beating the Summer Heat in Your Home

14 February 2022

By Roger Kennedy

As a homeowner, one of your biggest responsibilities is to make sure that your home can withstand all temperature extremes. Summer can be especially tough when it comes to cooling down your home and keeping everyone comfortable. The good news is that there are many simple things you can do to keep your home cool during the hot summer months without breaking the bank.

There are a few basic steps you can take to ensure that your home stays comfortable and energy-efficient during hot weather months. From checking your air conditioner to investing in window treatments, here are 10 tips for making sure your home is ready for summer.

Check Your Air Conditioner

You don’t want to be without air conditioning when temperatures soar. Before the hottest days of summer arrive, make sure you check your air conditioner and get any necessary repairs done.

It’s also important to regularly change out or clean the filters throughout the season. This will help keep your AC running efficiently and prolong its lifespan.

Also, if your AC is more than 10 years old, you may want to consider replacing it with a more energy-efficient model.

Keep Up With Regular Maintenance

Regular tune-ups and maintenance can help keep your AC running smoothly, efficiently, and at peak performance. This will ensure that you stay cool all summer long without wasting too much energy or money in the process. Investing in a new, energy-efficient model may also be worth considering.

Make Sure Your Fans Are Working Properly

Ceiling fans are a great way to circulate cooler air throughout your house without using too much energy. If you already have ceiling fans installed, make sure they are working properly before turning them on for summer use. If not, now is a good time to invest in some new fans so that you can enjoy their cooling benefits all season long.

Invest in Window Treatments

Blinds, shades, and curtains provide insulation from the sun’s rays while helping reduce indoor temperatures. Darker window treatments are especially effective because they absorb more of the sun’s heat than lighter fabrics do. This means you won’t have to run your AC as often or as hard in order to keep cool. Also, make sure that you close your window treatments during the day to keep out as much heat as possible.

The good thing? Your window blinds and treatments do not have to be boring. There are plenty of stylish options out there to fit any decor style.

Check Your Insulation

If your home is not properly insulated, then it’s likely that the cool air from your air conditioner will just escape through cracks and other openings in the walls or ceiling. Make sure you check the insulation in your attic, basement, and other rooms to ensure that it is up-to-date and properly sealed.

Maximize Cross-Ventilation

If you have windows on opposite sides of the house, open them to create a cross breeze. This will help reduce indoor temperatures by allowing the hot air in your home to be replaced with cooler outside air. Just make sure you close the windows when the sun goes down to avoid allowing cooler nighttime air inside.

Check Your Lighting Options

What kind of lighting do you have in your home? Incandescent bulbs give off a lot of heat, so if possible, opt for LED or fluorescent light bulbs instead. These types of bulbs use much less energy and generate far less heat than incandescent lights do.

Turn off Appliances

How often do you use your oven or clothes dryer during the summer months? Avoid using these appliances whenever possible, as they can release a lot of heat into your home. You may also want to consider unplugging any electronics that are not in use, as they still draw power even when turned off.

Make Use of a Programmable Thermostat

Technology has really come a long way, and that includes programmable thermostats. They allow you to set specific temperatures for different times of the day, so you can have your AC running only when it is absolutely necessary. This will help save energy and keep your electricity bills lower. What’s more, you can even control your thermostat remotely using a smartphone app.

Clean Up Your Outdoor Space

Your outdoor space can also impact the temperature in your home. Ensure you trim any overgrown bushes or trees blocking airflow to windows and doors. Additionally, if you have a deck, patio, or balcony, make sure it is swept clean of debris, as this can also help reduce indoor temperatures by allowing more heat to escape.

Conclusion

Beating the summer heat doesn’t have to be difficult if you know what steps you need to take ahead of time. By taking these 10 easy steps before things start heating up, you will be able to enjoy a comfortable and energy-efficient home all season long. Do not wait any longer; start prepping to beat the heat in good time.