14th February, 2023

Cork Penny Dinners receive donation of “use of” 231 Volkswagen Crafter Van

14 February 2023
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

Dealership Continues Supports One Of Cork’s Oldest Charities: Cork Penny Dinners

Blackwater Motors Group has provided “the use of” a Volkswagen Crafter to one of Cork’s oldest charities, Cork Penny Dinners.

The donation follows a successful food drive that Blackwater Motors Group ran in the run up to Christmas through their various locations throughout Cork.

The handover of the van took place in the Blackwater Motors Volkswagen Van Centre, the newest dealership from the Blackwater Motors Group, located on the Sarsfield Road, Wilton.

Attending the handover was Catriona Twomey and Tomas Kalinauskas from Cork Penny Dinners, representatives of the Blackwater Motors Team and Cork Hurlers and Blackwater Motors Brand Ambassadors, Patrick Horgan and Shane Kingston

Speaking about the relationship between Blackwater Motors & Audi Cork, their Group Fleet Manager, David McSweeney & a long-term volunteer with Cork Penny Dinners, said, “As a group, we can see the valued work carried out by Cork Penny Dinners, so we are happy that we are able to contribute to their efforts, by providing the Crafter, which will be used by the organisation in helping transport food items and other donations.”

Catriona Twomey and Tomas Kalinauskas from Cork Penny Dinners collect the keys of a 231 Crafter from Blackwater Motors Van Centre, near Eagle Valley, Wilton
Pictured from left to right :
Christopher Kelly, Blackwater Motor, Sales Executive,
Our Brand Ambassadors & Cork Hurlers, Shane Kingston and Patrick Horgan.
Bradford O’Donoghue, Sales Manager of Blackwater Motors Van Centre
Catriona Twomey , Cork Penny Dinners.
David Mc Sweeney, Blackwater Motors & Audi Cork, Group Fleet Manager.
Tomas Kalinauskas , Cork Penny Dinners.
Cian O’Callaghan, Blackwater Motors , Sales Executive

