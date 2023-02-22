Joe Mac, Art Supple, and the late Donal Ring at the Cork City and Country Archives

22 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tomorrow Thursday 23rd 2023 at 2pm, a TV programme ‘Life & Times of Joe Mac, Art Supple and the late Donal Ring’ will go into the Cork City and County Archives in Blackpool, Cork City. Attending will be Joe Mac, Art Supple, Donal Ring Jnr (son of Donal Ring). These are the only shows available outlining the life story for each. To see the shows log on to www.hotcountrytv.com or download the Hot Country TV Free App.

The Joe Mac show and Donal Ring shows have already been broadcast on Sky channel 181 and Free to Air Satellite, with the Art Supple show due for broadcast on Monday 3rd April 2023.