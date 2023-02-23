Tesco grants available in Cork

23 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tesco Ireland is reminding community group and good causes in Cork that there is still time to apply for a chance to receive €25,000 in funding to realise a once-off special project from start to finish, as part of The 25 Years Community Fund initiative.

Applications will be grouped according to locations and one cause from Munster; Leinster; Connacht and Ulster; and Dublin will receive a €25,000 donation each to help support their communities. Local organisations can apply online at www.tescoireland.ie or scan the QR code on the Tesco community board located at the front of all 164 stores nationwide.

As Tesco Ireland marks 25 years operating in Ireland, it is recognising the thousands of good causes and local projects all over Ireland who work to support and build thriving communities. As part of this new, once-off initiative, local causes from all over Ireland are invited to put forward their application and share why their project should be selected as a recipient of ‘The 25 Years Community Fund’.

The 25 Years Community Fund judging panel will comprise broadcaster Blathnaid Treacy; Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland; Tomás Sercovich, CEO, Business in The Community; Deirdre Duffy, Director of Impact, Grants and Donor Care at the Community Foundation for Ireland and Deborah Dignam, Assistant Principal at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said “For 25 years we’ve been supporting the communities we live and work in, and this year more than ever, we wanted to do something special for our communities.

We are making €100,000 in funding available to support four causes or community projects to create their dream project or initiative, each receiving €25,000. Maybe there’s a project or community group out there that has a special project on their wish list that they’ve only ever dreamed of being able to fund? Whether your voluntary group has never been a recipient of our ongoing Community Fund, or been in it once or manytimes, now is your chance to apply for the chance to receive €25,000 – we want to hear from you.”

Tomás Sercovich, CEO, Business in The Community added “As a non-profit business network that aims to encourage corporate social responsibility, it’s fantastic to see Tesco Ireland supporting vibrant communities. There is huge need across organisations providing vital services. Receiving this funding could change everything for a local community group or project so get involved and tell us what you would spend €25,000 on.”

Tesco Ireland has been a longstanding supporter of local communities throughout Ireland, supporting the issues that matters most where customers and colleagues live and work. ‘The 25 Years Community Fund’ is an extension of the Tesco Community Fund programme and since 2014 has donated over €7 million to more than 21,000 national and local causes, helping to build and support thriving communities all over Ireland.

The closing date for causes to enter is 26th February. The winners will be announced following judging in March 2023.

