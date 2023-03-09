15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
9th March, 2023

Cork company Green Rebel supports STEPS Engineers Week

9 March 2023
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Taking place nationwide until 10 March, STEPS Engineers Week provides primary and secondary school children with the opportunity to explore the creative world of engineering and the diverse opportunities a career in the sector can offer. The week-long celebration of the engineering profession in Ireland is managed by the Engineers Ireland’s STEPS programme and funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and industry leaders Arup, the EPA, ESB, Intel and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

Niamh Gillen of Green Rebel is pictured with students from Scoil Bhrde Crosshaven as they got to grips with LED wind turbine design as part of Engineers Ireland’s STEPS Engineers Week celebrations.

AREA: SOUTH CORK, EDUCATION
