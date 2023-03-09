Carrigaline News

9 March 2023

By Mary Bermingham

Men’s Shed

New members continue to join the Carrigaline Men’s Shed. New activities are being organised as the membership grows. Activities for the men’s health and well being are continuously promoted. The walking group is well established and now some of the Shedders are planning a weekly pitch and putt and golf outing. The Men’s Shed choir who practice weekly will sing in Aperee Living, Belgooly this Thursday March 9th and have more performances planned for the weeks ahead. The wood workshops and the mechanical departments are planning exciting projects for the year ahead. Meanwhile another crew chop wood and a regular supply of kindling is available at the shed. The men are re-erecting the polytunnel which will be ready for planting shortly. The new committee which continues to avail of fundraising opportunities welcome donations at any time. New members and new ideas welcome contact Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Scór na bPáistí

The Carrigdhoun final of Scór na bPáistí took place in Innishannon Hall on Friday March 3rd thanks to the organising efforts of Tomás O’Sullivan and Elaine Hurley. Bean a’Tí Aisling Allan put all the young competitors at ease as she introduced the acts. The standard was excellent and proved a challenge for the adjudicators Liam Gallagher, Síle Mulqueen and Liam O Mathúna. Quiz master Nora Uí Nuanáin was clear and precise. The winners were: Amhránaíocht Aonair (Solo singing) Leah O’Connell, Goggins Hill, Ballinhassig. Ceol Uirlise (Instrumental Music), Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin. Athriseoireacht (Recitation) Muireann Hurley, Goggins Hill, Ballinhassig. Ceol Aonair (Solo Music) Colm Dullea, Knockavilla, Valley Rovers. Bailéad Grúpa (Ballad Group), Goggins Hill, Ballinhassig. Trath na gCeist(Quiz) Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin. There were also entries from Gaelscoil Cionn tSáile, Gurrane, Valley Rovers and Ballygarvan primary schools.

The trophies were presented by Tomás O’Sullivan, Hon Secretary South Board, who also presented the Olivier de Barra trophy for the best Instrumental group to Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin. John Newman presented the Maria Newman Cup for the best overall team to Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Leighin. The enjoyable night concluded with the competitors and audience singing songs as Gaeilge led by Bean a’Tí Aisling Allan finishing with the National Anthem. The winners now go on to the semi-final of the County in Ovens this Friday March 10th at 7.30pm.

Comhaltas Concert

Comhaltas na Dúglaise who are celebrating their 25th year held a most entertaining and successful concert in the Nano Nagle Theatre in Ballyphehane with a full house on Sunday last. The 25 strong adult group opened the show featuring the cream of the branch including the Under 12, Under 17 and Under 20 groups. Other items featured including branch teachers were nationally renowned flute player Joanne Quirke, Anthony Cahill on accordion and melodeon, Muireann Ní Icí on fiddle and Tomás Walsh on Uileann pipes. Father and daughter Shane and Anna Finnegan featured on concertina and guitar and 11 year old Claire Bradley, Ceol An Geimhridh County winner, excelled on the tin whistle. Róisín and Aoife Ní Nuanáin and Caitríona Cogan danced the set dance ‘St Patrick’s Day’. Well known soprano Gemma Magner, who plays harp and tin whistle with the adult group, added to the flavour of the night with her beautiful singing. Also performing were traditional singers Danielle Ní Chéilleachair and All Ireland Champion Liam Kennedy who made great variety singing Bruach Na Carraige Bána while showstopper 6 year old Penny Long who sang Peigín Leitir Móir got the audience to sing the chorus with her. The night concluded with the star attraction, the under 20 group, with a polished show. Fear a’Tí for the night was Cathaoirleach Barry Cogan.

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band who continue band practice every Thursday are looking forward to St Patrick’s Day. The Pipe Band plays at 10.00am Mass which will be offered for the deceased members of the Band. In the afternoon the Pipe Band will lead the Carrigaline Saint Patrick’s Day parade at 2 pm. The band will lead the Crosshaven parade on Saturday the 18th .

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise will be very active for Seachtain na Gaeilge. The under 20 group will play for Saint Columba’s Boys National School this Friday, the under 12 and under 17 groups play in Douglas Library this Saturday March 11thfrom 12 noon until 1 pm. The adult group are performing in Bishopscourt Residential Care on Tuesday, March 14th and at Cork Airport on Thursday, March 16th. The branch has a feast of music and céilí dancing on Wednesday next March 15th in Douglas Gaelscoil from 6.00pm until 7.30pm. The under 20 group fly out to New York for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and other engagements on Tuesday, March 14th. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net

Carraig Ag Caint

The movement which was started 12 months ago to encourage more Irish to be spoken throughout the Parish of Carrigaline is proving most successful. More people now use the ‘cúpla focail’ on a regular basis in the community. Gaeilgeóirí are welcome and encouraged to join the Ciorcal Cómhrá in Ballyseedy café any Wednesday at 10.30 am or in the Carrigaline Court Hotel at 8 pm. Enquiries Eamonn Ó Cearnaigh

GAA Development

Carrigaline GAA club which caters for over 1000 players are asking their members and supporters to buy into the Rebel Bounty draw. The funds raised for the club will help finance a new accessible outdoor toilet which will be built adjoining the Pavilion.

Lions Club

The Carrigaline Lions Club which raises so much money for charity are already promoting their latest event ‘Strictly Dancing’ on November 2nd and 3rd. Registration for the Great Railway Run on Sunday, April 16th is progressing well and the limit of 500 will be reached shortly.

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are planning the appointment of extra members to their committee with dedicated personnel in charge of specific roles. The Tidy Towns committee meets this Monday night planning projects for the year ahead and to fix a date for the annual general meeting. Tidy Towns volunteers do a wonderful job in improving the appearance of Carrigaline. It is a pleasure to see the Main Street litter free every Sunday morning thanks to a Tidy Towns volunteer. This Saturday a Tidy Towns group from Ballyphehane will come for a tree planting project. Volunteers meet every Saturday at 9:30 am and Tuesday at 10 am.

New Twinning Project

Carrigaline Municipal District has invited a delegation from Newport News in Virginia, USA to sign a formal twinning agreement in County Hall on Wednesday. The delegation who are being hosted by Carrigaline Twinning Committee will march in the Carrigaline Saint Patrick’s Day Parade.

Lá na Gaeilge

The newly formed Carrigaline branch of Conradh na Gaeilge is holding a Lá na Gaeilge on Saturday, March 11. The morning session in the Band Hall will be an Irish singing workshop from 11.00am until 12.30 and fun and games in the afternoon session from 2 until 5.00pm.

There will be a family Céilí in the GAA pavilion from 7 pm until 10 pm all celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge. No Gaeilge required for the céilí, just comfortable shoes.