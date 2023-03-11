New stout launched in Cork

11 March 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

BrewDog launch Black Heart Stout in BrewDog, Cork

BrewDog launched its latest offering, Black Heart Stout, at its Cork bar on Washington Street in recent days.

BrewDog Cork welcomed media, trade, local businesses, and BrewDog’s Equity Punks to celebrate the launch of the stout, three weeks before St. Patrick’s Day.

Black Heart is described as no nonsense, Irish style, classic stout, brewed in this century that gives stout drinkers a bold new choice. Chocolate and extra dark crystal malts give layers of roasted, toasted coffee and cocoa, with a hint of caramel, teaching an old dog, new tricks.

On the night, guests were treated to tasters of the stout, as well as the full offerings of the Cork venue, which opened in Summer 2022. BrewDog’s Global Beer Trainer Paddy Gardiner was on hand to deliver Beer Schools, a guided beer tasting of BrewDog’s favourite beers, and the Cork crew served up some of the incredible food offerings available on site.

Speaking about the launch, Paddy Gardiner, BrewDog, said:

“We’re so excited to launch our brand-new stout Black Heart in BrewDog Cork. We know that Leesiders are big stout drinkers, and we wanted to share something different. This is a beer for everyone… but especially those people who might think stout is only for drinking on St Patrick’s Day. We’ve spent a long-time perfecting this – and we reckon you just might think it’s better.”

Fraser Sim, Group Operations Manager for BrewDog Cork said:

“BrewDog Cork have been eagerly waiting to serve Black Heart stout. Like everything BrewDog does, it’s a fresh and innovative take on beer. We strive to give our customers the best in variety and have 30 draught taps featuring plenty of the best craft beer from brewers in Ireland, and beyond. Black Heart stout is an excellent addition to our offering”.

BrewDog is distributed in Ireland by Barry & Fitzwilliam, for any queries about becoming a future stockist you can contact info@bandf.ie