Cork MEP appointed to EU Parliament’s new Health Sub-Committee

14 March 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has just been appointed to the European Parliament’s newly established Health Sub-Committee.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has been appointed to the newly established Health Sub-Committee in the European Parliament.

MEP Clune will be a strong voice on public health issues and believes that the committee will give more space for health topics to be discussed in Brussels and Strasbourg.

MEP Clune, who has been advocating for a strengthened EU Health Union, says “this is a clear demonstration that health is a key priority at the European level.

The COVID-19 pandemic outlined the crucial need to strengthen European health competences, to enable us to work cross border, particularly in emergency situations, and to support national health systems.

Health is an issue that affects every citizen in Ireland and across the EU.

This new forum will provide a space where we can discuss how best to share knowledge and information, while prioritising equitable access to healthcare among Member States.”