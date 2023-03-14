Irish Water suspends works on Cork road after gridlock resulted 3h+ commutes

14 March 2023, Tuesday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Carrigaline

Bedlam, horrendous, chaotic were some of the adjectives used to describe the gridlock in Carrigaline on Monday morning as a result of the closure of the Coolmore Road to facilitate the pipe laying by Irish Water. The Coolmore R613 connects Carrigaline to all the industry in the Lower Harbour and is used by thousands of motorists every morning to travel to an from the Pharmaceutical hub of Ringaskiddy. The rescued traffic flow affected workers and school children on all roads leading to the Shannon Park roundabout and the smaller Shanbally Cross roundabout. After another morning of chaos again this morning it was announced around 9.30am by Councillors that the Church Road / Coolmore Road closure will end immediately, the road opening licence was withdrawn by Cork County Council.

A statement this afternoon from Irish Water – now known as Uisce Éireann explained:

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork County Council, has postponed works on Church Road, Carrigaline as we review options to carry out this essential work to replace problematic watermain prone to frequent bursts while minimising the impact on the traffic in the area. The decision follows review of current traffic management plans and discussions with Cork County Council Roads Department. Uisce Éireann will now review possible options on how best to recommence the replacement of just over 2km of aged water mains with new modern pipes on Church Road, Carrigaline. The project, which commenced yesterday, will provide a more reliable water supply and reduce the amount of treated drinking water lost to leakage. The works are a critical step in conserving water, our most precious resource, and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers. The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Since 2018, its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country. Uisce Éireann is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply. To find out more visit www.water.ie/projects- plans/national-projects/ leakage-reduction-programme/

It is clear that the water works are needed, the question now becomes when can they be done. Carrigaline is County Cork’s largest town so reducing traffic flow on any road will have a massive effect. Perhaps it is time for night time roadworks?