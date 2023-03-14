News from Carrigaline

14 March 2023, Tuesday

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Twinning Delegation

The Carrigaline Twinning Committee, headed up by Chairman Jim Kelly, has an interesting programme lined up for twinning visitors from Newport News, Virginia USA who will be here to sign the official charter at a civic reception in County Hall this Thursday March 16th. Friday they will walk in the St Patrick’s Day Parade and will have a full programme of events while they are here. They will attend a farewell dinner at the Carrigaline Court Hotel on Sunday night before their departure on Monday morning. A return trip to sign the charter in Newport News will take place at a future date.

Knock Pilgrimage

The annual Carrigaline Pilgrimage to Knock takes place on the weekend of Saturday June 24th and Sunday June 25th, 2023. The bus will leave Carrigaline on Saturday 24th at 8.30am, the group will overnight in Knock House Hotel and return on Sunday evening 25th approx 11 pm. €150 per person sharing inc meals. Contact Aislinn 021 437 2035 / 087 9699 488, Mary 021 437 1025 or Mary 021 437 3316.

Tidy Towns

The Carrigaline Tidy Towns team have the Pavilion truck as their centre piece for this year’s entry in the St Patrick’s Day parade. Their float will be decorated with flowers and signs. A number of the volunteers will walk in the parade. Volunteers will ensure the route is litter free for the Parade and are appealing to the public to take their litter home.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed are all geared up to participate in the Carrigaline St Patrick’s Day parade this Friday. They intend to parade with their aircraft jet engine which is ready for take-off. They will also display, on floats, some of the stationary engines and items they produce in the Shed. Some members including the choir will walk in the Parade while others have volunteered for stewarding.

The walking group cancelled their Monday morning walk due to rain last Monday while a new item on the Men’s Shed programme of events is a weekly game of golf or pitch and putt.

New members continue to join the Shed and new activities are being organised as the membership grows. Activities for the men’s health and well being are continuously promoted. The Men’s Shed choir who practice weekly sang in Aperee Living, Belgooly last Thursday March 9th for the entertainment of the residents. They have more performances planned for the weeks ahead. The wood workshops and the mechanical departments are planning exciting projects for the year ahead. Meanwhile another crew chop wood and a regular supply of kindling is available at the Shed. The men are re-erecting the polytunnel which will be ready for planting shortly. The new committee which continues to avail of fundraising opportunities welcomes donations at any time. New members and new ideas welcome contact Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Carraig Ag Caint

The movement which was started 12 months ago to encourage more Irish to be spoken throughout the Parish of Carrigaline is proving most successful. More people now use the ‘cúpla focal’ on a regular basis in the community. Gaeilgeóirí are welcome and encouraged to join the Ciorcal Cómhrá in Ballyseedy café any Wednesday at 10.30 am or in the Carrigaline Court Hotel at 8 pm.

Conradh na Gaeilge

Seachtain na Gaeilge in Carrigaline was busy within all the schools and in other activities around the town. Lá na Gaeilge in the Band Hall last Saturday proved enjoyable for all the young boys and girls who attended. The Céilí in the GAA that night with music by Comhaltas na Dúglaise Céilí Band and Fear a’Tí Fionán Cogan had a small attendance on the floor all night enjoying the Ceol and the Craic. Conradh na Gaeilge will hold a collection this Thursday Friday and Saturday around the town.

Comhaltas

A 21 strong delegation of Comhaltas na Dúglaise including 14 Under 20 yrs musicians flew to New York last Tuesday March 14th where they will participate in the St Patrick’s Day Parade and perform at a number of high profile events. The young talented group, a number of whom were in the 2014/15 Céilí Band which came second to Pearl River New York in the All Ireland Fleadh in Cavan. They have a well-rehearsed programme including music, singing and dancing. At Shannon Airport after custom clearance the group were excited to be asked to play in the departure lounge to the delight of the passengers. To their surprise they were joined by the renowned box player Brendan Begley.