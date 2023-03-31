Calling all Cork people – Arthritis Ireland Needs your support for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon

31 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Grab your training gear & have fun this year at the Vhi Mini Marathon while raising vital funds needed to support Arthritis Ireland.

Every journey starts with a single step. Take that first step today by joining Team Arthritis Ireland for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon on Sunday 4th June 2023. We know every marathon means something different to everybody, so let it mean supporting a great cause to you this year.

The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, is an annual 10k charity road race occurring annually every June bank holiday weekend in Dublin. It is the largest women’s event of its kind in the world. In 2020, due to Covid 19, the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon went virtual for the first time. This has since provided those who are restricted from attending the physical event the opportunity to take part from anywhere in the world. The first virtual element of the event took place in October 2020 and attracted over 22,000 entrants from all over the world. It went virtual again in September 2021 and participants were able to track their run with an event app. This year will be no different so weather you want to run, walk, crawl or do the marathon virtually in your own locality you can.

As a small charity, Arthritis Ireland really needs your support. Nearly one million people are living with this condition in Ireland, including over 1,200 children. There are over 100 different types of arthritis and related conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, fibromyalgia, and lupus to mention but a few.

Arthritis Ireland relies on the continued generosity and support of our wonderful fundraisers. People like you, who take part in events like the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon raise badly needed funds so that we can continue to provide services, support, and information to those living with arthritis in Ireland today.

