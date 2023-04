1 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Gurranabraher Credit Union will mark its 60th Anniversary with a Mass and special Board Meeting on Sunday 2nd April 2023. This will recognise the founding of the Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork. These days the Credit Union is based in a modern building on Baker’s Roadd, Gurranabraher, Cork, and also has a secondary office at Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork.