Name a bridge

4 April 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Naming rights

Cork City Council is looking for your help in putting forward suggestions for the naming of the new bridge, which is currently being built from over the N40/South Ring Road to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists. The new bridge connects Grange/ Frankfield (near the burned out Vernon Mount House) to Tramore Valley park via a 4m wide pedestrian and cycle path.

Suggested names which honour, celebrate, or remember a person, group or events of significance that have helped to shape the City of Cork will be considered.

The application form can be downloaded here.

Completed application forms can be submitted at https://consult.corkcity.ie. Alternatively, they can be sent in an envelope marked “Grange to Tramore Valley Park Bridge Naming” to Barbara Creed, Administrative Officer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork, T12 T997 or e-mailed directly to barbara_creed@corkcity.ie

The closing date for submissions is Friday 28th April 2023 at 4.00 p.m.

All submissions, including names and addresses of those making submissions, submitted to Cork City Council regarding this request, may form part of a report to be presented at the monthly meeting of Cork City Council. Accordingly, they may be included in the minutes of that meeting and may appear in the public domain. Cork City Council will retain data for no longer than is necessary and in accordance with the Council’s Retention Policy and relevant Data Protection Legislation