Ballycotton gears up for a bumper TV recording event from April 20th

5 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

The Alter Ego Comedy Club makes a return to the stunning East Cork venue of Sea Church Ballycotton next month, with an impressive lineup of performers over a three night extravaganza from April 20th.

Hosted by Cork’s own Chris Kent, 12 talented Irish comedians will take to the stage at Sea Church. A total of six sessions, two each night, will be recorded over Thursday, Friday and Saturday by award winning Cork based production company AV3 Media, giving the performers an opportunity to showcase their material to a wider audience and offering attendees a top-class night of entertainment with a drinks promotion and two recordings included.

Looking ahead to the experience, Chris Kent said: “I’m very excited to be hosting Alter Egos, bringing the best kept secrets from the Irish comedy scene to this incredibly unique setting of Sea Church. It’s going to be an amazing experience.”

Thursday April 20th sees the award winning Martin Angolo take to the stage, Martin is a regular at comedy clubs and festivals all over Ireland and the UK, and he also appeared on Sky’s ‘The Deirdre O’Kane Show’. Friday will also see Andrew Ryan, a master storyteller and one of the most in demand acts on the contemporary comedy scene. Ger Staunton, described as ‘one of the best comedy writers in Ireland’ will also bring his tongue-in-cheek style to Sea Church that night, as will Gearoid Farrelly, finalist in ‘So you Think you’re Funny,’ and the winner of the Bulmer’s ‘Nuthin’ Butt Funny’ Comedy Award, which earned him supporting acts with Rich Hall and Michael Winslow as part of the Bulmer’s Comedy festival.

On Friday April 21st, audiences will be treated to a second recorded night of the Alter Ego Comedy club at Sea Church. This time on stage will be winner of the 2016 Bray Comedy Festival Cornelius Patrick O’Sullivan who, in his own words, “writes poems that rarely rhyme.” Also performing that night will be the acclaimed Alison Spittle – a comedy writer, radio producer and actress who has written and starred in RTÉ Two sitcom ‘Nowhere Fast’ in 2017. Eleanor Tiernan is also part of the Friday lineup – Eleanor is an actor and has been in the comedy scene for many years. She performs at venues around the world and occasionally writes for TV shows, magazines and websites. Cork native Ross Browne, who has travelled the world as a stand up comedian, writer, actor and presenter, is also on the Friday night billing.

Continuing with a host of top class acts on the Saturday night, Sea Church plays host to Laura O’Mahoney, particularly well known to Cork audiences as one third of the comedy troupe CCCahoots. Laura is a stalwart of the local stand-up scene and has made a host of TV appearances in shows such as RTE’s ‘The School’ and children’s favourite ‘The Body Brothers.’ Writer, actor and Cork native Sinead Quinlan will also take to the stage that night, Sinead first emerged on the comedy scene after winning a competition on RTÉ television. Aine Gallagher – AKA The Queen of Offbeat is also on the Saturday listing. Áine has been on the comedy scene since 2011 as a professional stand up comedian, storyteller, writer and comedy training facilitator. Saturday audiences will also get to see Tralee native Shane Cliford whose facebook page ‘Shane’s Brilliant Page’ has earned him a strong reputation in comedy circles. He won the Joe.ie Rising Star award for 2017.

Commenting on the upcoming weekend Alison Spittle said: “Delighted to come back to the beautiful seachurch and get some of my stand up on camera instead of a terrible gig on YouTube I did ten years ago.”

Tickets for the two recording sessions and a drinks promotion are €32.50. For more information or to book visit www.seachurch.ie