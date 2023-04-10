Graham Norton to appear at Irish Festival in Summer 2023

10 April 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Graham Norton will be appearing at this year’s West Cork Literary Festival which takes place in Bantry from June 7th to 14th. He will be in conversation with fellow writer, Maeve Higgins. Winner of nine BAFTAs during his television career, Graham has written four novels, which have all become instant bestsellers in the UK and Ireland. His most recent novel Forever Home was published last year and is his best yet.

The West Cork Literary Festival runs from 7 – 14 July. The full programme will be announced next week and booking opens on Tuesday 11 April at 12 noon. Details will be available on www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie