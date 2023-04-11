City Hall’s Nightime Tsar will need resources to succeed at the new job

11 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Labour Party’s Local Area Rep for Cork City Peter Horgan has welcomed the advertisement of a Cork Night time Economy Advisor saying that it the person appointed needs to be given the tools to succeed.

“I particularly welcome the news that Night Time Advisors hiring process has begun,” said Mr Horgan.

“We need to ensure that no obstacles are placed in their path to reinvigorate the night time economy. I particularly want to see their remit expand beyond the city centre to suburban towns like Douglas and Carrigaline to ensure there is a consistent and equitable approach. This is a pilot project that has the potential to do so much good. I hope it is funded right through and successful for a new night time economy that embraces all sides of society.”

https://www.corkcity.ie/en/media-folder/careers/job-specification-night-time-economy-advisor.pdf