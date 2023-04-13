New Playground opens in Ballinhassig

13 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has officially opened a new playground in Ballinhassig. The nature-inspired playground incorporates natural play spaces that are designed to adapt to their setting. Located in the heart of the village on a 2-acre community park, the project was managed by Cork County Council with input from Ballinhassig Village Association.

The Council owned site has been transformed by the very active community group to deliver a community park with play spaces and walking areas.

Since 2019, the Council has provided community grants of €41,500 for the enhancement of this valued public space, €9,000 of which has recently been awarded under the 2023 Carrigaline MD Community Fund Scheme. This is in addition to €120,000 funding for the new playground.

Speaking at the opening, Mayor Collins welcomed the new amenity for Ballinhassig saying, “Providing a playground is about much more than having a space where children can get much needed exercise. It enables them to reap other benefits of play, such as creativity, cognitive development and social skills. Being outdoors and getting regular exercise is vital to the physical and mental health. As a meeting point in the community, it can also help to break down social and cultural barriers.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey added, “Cork County Council is committed to providing accessible and inclusive opportunities for children and young people. We are delighted to have worked with Ballinhassig Village Association to deliver this valuable resource for the community.”