BUSINESS: New man at Deloitte Cork

18 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Appointment strengthens Deloitte’s national consulting services in the Munster region

Deloitte Ireland announced that Graham Healy has joined as a partner in its Cloud and Engineering consulting practice.

Graham, who will be based in Cork, will be focused on Deloitte’s portfolio of clients including Life Sciences, Consumer, Energy and Industrial Products, bringing the full strength of Deloitte’s business focused technology advisory and implementation expertise to bear.

Graham joins from Accenture, where he was most recently Managing Director, with over twenty years’ experience advising and driving the delivery of data and digital transformation for public and private sector clients in Ireland and across EMEA. Working at the most senior level in organisations Graham has supported start-ups and FinTech companies and has extensive commercial relationships with the wider technology platform ecosystem.

Commenting on his appointment, Graham said: “As digital transformation continues to grow exponentially, businesses need a clear strategy and leadership to deliver the change. Being part of Deloitte’s consulting practice, and joining the largest professional services firm in the world, is a fantastic opportunity to deliver best-in-class projects for clients internationally and locally.”

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland said: “I am delighted to welcome Graham as we continue to strengthen Deloitte’s national consulting practice and grow our leadership team in Cork. As we support our clients on their Digital Transformation, Graham’s expertise in data and digital transformation will be invaluable. I look forward to seeing the impact and insights Graham brings to his team and our clients.”

Graham is on the board of the Insight Centre for Data Analytics and the University College Cork Business Information Systems Advisory Board. He holds an MSc in Management Information Systems and a BSc in Business Information Systems from University College Cork.