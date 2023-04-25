Increase in Calls to South Munster MABS following lifting of Eviction Ban

25 April 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

South Munster Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) have revealed a rise in visits and calls from people in the three weeks following the lifting of the eviction ban on March 31st.

MABS, who provide impartial advice to anyone who wants help in managing their money and taking control of debt, have reported a significant increase in referrals from over 65’s.

The temporary moratorium which prevented no fault evections was introduced in 2022 to protect rental tenants during the current economic crisis. The phased lifting of the ban which will take place between the 1st of April and puts thousands of renters at risk of potential evictions.

MABS had already been working with a high volume of people seeking support due to rising costs and are now seeing people impacted by the lifting of the ban, and those worried about receiving potential eviction notices with further financial concern due to energy prices remaining high, despite wholesale prices coming down,

MABS want to reassure people that there are steps in place to support those affected, and that MABS, alongside other support facilities, are there to help those who are worried.

Ursula Collins, Regional Manager for South Munster MABS said:

“We have recorded an increase in people with concerns following the lifting of the eviction ban, many who have immediately been affected, and those who are concerned about when an eviction notice comes.

The government has put measures into place to help, such as the “purchase with tenant in situ scheme to those eligible, but we do urge tenants facing challenges to contact us.

We are here, for free and in confidence, online or in person appointments. For specific housing advice, we will refer you to the right place for support, whether that is Threshold, your Local Authority, or the Residential Tenancy Board”.

For more information about money management, mortgage arrears and tackling debt, contact MABS for free, confidential, and independent advice at any point along the way.