Fine Gael’s Michael Creed to retire as TD

25 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Michael Creed TD has today issued a statement in which he said:

“Last night I informed the Fine Gael Cork North West Constituency Executive that I have decided not to contest the next general election.

“I will always be grateful to the people of Cork North West for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann. It is my firm intention to continue to work on their behalf until the end of the current Dáil term.

“My commitment to the Fine Gael party and its leadership is unchanged. I informed the Taoiseach of my decision some days ago. I wish the Fine Gael party and all my Oireachtas colleagues the very best. Politics by its nature requires renewal and it’s time for me to move on.”

Paying tribute to Deputy Creed, An Taoiseach and Leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar TD said:

“Michael has been an exceptional representative for Cork North West who has worked tirelessly for his constituents.

“In recent years he can point to the opening of the Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass as a major achievement. He secured State investment in local schools and other essential facilities, and worked hard to bring jobs to the constituency.

“Michael was a committed Minister for Agriculture who championed Irish farming and fishing, and sought to protect and grow these sectors in the face of various challenges. Above all, Michael is a true gentleman, who will be missed from the Parliamentary Party. I wish him well in the future.”