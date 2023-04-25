Scrapping “development levies” to stimulate more building activity 

25 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork TD welcomes extra measures to get more homes built more quickly

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has welcomed extra measures under the Housing for All Plan to make it cheaper to build and refurbish homes, speed up home building and drive down building costs across the board.

Deputy Moynihan said: “I’m very pleased to see these additional initiatives and measures to support the Housing For All plan which is beginning to deliver for people across the country.

“Development levies will be scrapped for a limited period of time which will cut the cost of building a home and increase delivery of houses. Vacant and derelict property grants are being increased as bringing those properties back into the housing stock is the fastest way of increasing supply. The government has also committed €750 million via the Land Development Agency and other providers as part of this initiative to complete 4,000 to 6,000 additional affordable apartments under the Cost Rental system. This will be a massive boost to our rental stock and will put downward pressure on rental prices across the country.”

The new measures will build on the momentum of Housing For All this year with work starting on a record 7,349 homes in the first three months of 2023.

The measures are: