250-year old coach house repurposed as Arts & Creative Hub in Killeagh, East Cork

27 April 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Artist Studios, Exhibition & Education Spaces Open at Cork Art Residency – opening is comes just in time for launch of the May Sunday Festival on 29 April

The Minister for Finance Michael McGrath TD officially opened a new resource for artists in Cork today, when he cut the ribbon at the Coach House of Greywood Arts. The 250-year old coach house at Greywood Arts Residency & Creative Hub in Killeagh has been brought back to life, following an extensive refurbishment programme over the last 2 years.

The addition of studios for up to 4 artists, exhibition and education spaces, adjoining the Greywood Arts Residency in Killeagh provides ample workspace for local artists, teaching spaces for after-school classes and further adult education workshops, as well as a flexible event space for exhibitions, workshops and cultural events including literary readings, film screenings and musical performances. It is a significant addition to the Arts scene in East Cork, Munster and Ireland, led by Greywood Arts.

Speaking at the official opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, Minister McGrath said, ”Investing in the arts and resources for creativity in our community is hugely important for our society as a whole. Providing these important facilities for artists rewards us all on so many levels, from the creation of new works to the appreciation and enjoyment of art. I commend Greywood Arts Residency and Creative Hub for their expertise, insights and hard work in bringing this project to fruition, and I acknowledge the important role that funding from Cork County Council, LEADER, Tomar Trust and the local people of Killeagh played in this vital resource for the Region.”

The Coach House redevelopment received €167,600 in funding under the LEADER Rural Development programme 2014-2022 through Cork County Council’s South Cork LCDC with implementing partner SECAD Partnership CLG. Funding donations from over 200 local people totalling €15,000 and a significant contribution by the charitable trust, Tomar Trust, also ensured that the project came to fruition.

Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Danny Collins said, “On behalf of Cork County Council, I am delighted to see this important project come to fruition in East Cork. This exciting initiative will not only foster creativity and artistic expression but also enrich the cultural landscape of our community. Along with our partners in this project, I would like to congratulate Greywood Arts for their vision in redeveloping this creative hub and look forward to seeing the exciting ideas and collaborations that will emerge.”

Artistic Director at Greywood Arts, Jessica Bonenfant said, “We are so excited to extend not just our facilities for artists, but to really extend our impact in the community, through creative programming, education and greater engagement with the creative process, enabling us to reflect on and understand the world around us, building empathy and ways to express ourselves. The Coach House is an important addition to East Cork on so many levels.”

Speaking on behalf of SECAD, CEO Ryan Howard said, “The impact of this funding, administered by SECAD, will yield very significant return, not just for the arts community but for the wider community in East Cork. The Coach House will be a resource for education and creativity, as well as attracting people to Killeagh from around the county, province, country and even abroad.”

What’s next

The opening of the Coach House comes as the May Sunday Festival & Art Trail is about to launch at Greywood Arts on 29th April. The festival, which has an incredible line up of creative workshops, art to see, and fun for all the family, runs from 29th April until 14 May at Glenbower Woods in Killeagh.

For more information, see www.greywoodarts.org